Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort told to surrender in Russia probe

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a business associate were told to surrender to federal officials Monday in the probe into Russia's attempts to tilt the 2016 presidential vote in Trump's favor, the New York Times reported.

There was no word on what charges have been filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director leading the Russia probe.

The Times said Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities. Manafort managed Trump's presidential campaign between June and August 2016.