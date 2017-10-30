World

Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort told to surrender in Russia probe

30 October 2017 - 14:24 By AFP
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, one focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia, US October 30, 2017.
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, one focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia, US October 30, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a business associate were told to surrender to federal officials Monday in the probe into Russia's attempts to tilt the 2016 presidential vote in Trump's favor, the New York Times reported.

There was no word on what charges have been filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director leading the Russia probe.

The Times said Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities. Manafort managed Trump's presidential campaign between June and August 2016.

READ MORE

In a world in turmoil, let's hope Trump and Zuma are as bad as it gets

One can only wonder how those who voted for Donald Trump felt when they saw him lobbing rolls of paper towels at hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.
Opinion & Analysis
22 days ago

Donald Trump and the Russia connection scandal: 'Worse than Watergate'

Watergate pales in comparison to the scandals engulfing US President Donald Trump and the Russia connection, former top US intelligence official ...
News
4 months ago

Trump son admits meeting Russian for dirt on Clinton

Donald Trump's eldest son on Monday admitted meeting a Russian lawyer to get dirt on his father's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, thrusting the White ...
News
3 months ago

Trump son-in-law under pressure over Russia scandal

Donald Trump's eldest son Don Jr may be in the media spotlight over his notorious Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Investigate liquor board‚ DA urges Maile South Africa
  2. More than 5‚500 medical negligence claims against the state since 2014 South Africa
  3. Grade 12 learners delayed by farmers’ protests still allowed to write exams South Africa
  4. 'He was our everything'‚ says #BlackMonday widow South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X