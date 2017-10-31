9 dismembered bodies, 2 severed heads, found in Tokyo flat

Japanese police have found nine bodies, including two with their heads severed and dumped in a cool box, in a flat in the Tokyo suburbs, media reported on Tuesday.

Police confirmed to AFP they had arrested 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who lives in the apartment in Zama, south of Tokyo.

According to public broadcaster NHK, Shiraishi told police: "I killed them and did some work on the bodies in order to hide the evidence."

Jiji Press said Shiraishi had told police that he chopped up the bodies in a bathroom and a saw was found in his room.

The bodies were of eight women and one man, several media reported.

A police spokesman could not immediately confirm these reports.

According to Jiji Press, police found the two heads inside a cool box at the entrance of the apartment before making the grisly discovery of the other bodies.