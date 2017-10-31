World

Spain's Supreme Court begins rebellion proceedings against Catalan lawmakers

31 October 2017 - 14:03 By Reuters
Spain's state prosecutor on Monday called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalan leaders over their push to separate from Spain.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Spain's Supreme court has begun processing rebellion charges raised against Catalonia's parliament speaker Carme Forcadell as well as other senior lawmakers from the region, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

