Spain's Supreme Court begins rebellion proceedings against Catalan lawmakers
31 October 2017 - 14:03
Spain's Supreme court has begun processing rebellion charges raised against Catalonia's parliament speaker Carme Forcadell as well as other senior lawmakers from the region, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.
Spain's state prosecutor on Monday called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalan leaders over their push to separate from Spain.
