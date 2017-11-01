UK banks in alleged Gupta money laundering: I've got proof, says activist

In September, Hain wrote to the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, asking him to urge law enforcement authorities to track down an estimated R7-billion thought to have been laundered through the Guptas' international networks.

He specifically asked that UK banks HSBC and Standard Chartered along with the Bank of Baroda be investigated.

On Wednesday, Hain told parliamentarians that he had proof of the transactions, which he had sent to Hammond.

“The information shows illegal transfer of funds from South Africa made by the Gupta family over the last few years from their South African accounts, to accounts held in Dubai and Hong Kong,” he said.

“Many of these transactions are legitimate but many certainly are not.”

'Close down this corruption network'

Hain, who has obtained his information from whistle-blowers in South Africa, called on Hammond to ensure that the banks involved were investigated for potential criminal complicity, “to urgently close down this corruption network”.

He said he had been informed by the whistle-blowers that some of the banks were still conduits for the corrupt proceeds.

In September, he had listed 28 names – including members of the Gupta and Zuma families – whom he wanted UK financial regulatory authorities to investigate to see whether they were linked to any money laundering using UK-based banks.

Hain told parliamentarians there had been no criminal prosecutions of financial institutions for money laundering “and very few of other 'enablers' such as lawyers and accountants”.

“There have been regulatory fines but it is not clear that these are enough to deter banks and other financial players from making their anti-money-laundering compliance regimes a box-ticking exercise rather than a meaningful one.”