Using vehicles as weapons of terror in Europe and America

A pickup driver ploughed a truck into cyclists and pedestrians in New York on Tuesday, killing eight people in the first deadly "act of terror" in the city since September 11, 2001.

Vehicles have previously been used as weapons of terror, often by supporters of the Islamic State (IS) group, attacking nations in the US-led coalition fighting the jihadists in Iraq and Syria.

Barcelona's Las Ramblas

On August 17, a driver deliberately runs a van into crowds on Barcelona's popular Las Ramblas Boulevard, in what police say is a "terrorist attack".

It is followed hours later by a car attack in the seaside resort town of Cambrils.

Fifteen people are killed in the carnage.

All members of the terror cell behind the attacks are either killed or arrested by Spanish police.

Charlottesville

On August 12, at a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a 32-year-old woman is killed and others injured when a car rammed, deliberately according to eyewitnesses, into a crowd of counter-protesters.

