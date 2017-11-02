Macedonia to hand verdicts to deadly shootout suspects

A Macedonian court is due to begin handing down verdicts Thursday to 37 men accused of terror charges over a shootout with police in 2015 that left 18 people dead.

Eight police officers and 10 gunmen were killed and dozens injured in the clashes, which erupted in the ethnically-mixed northern town of Kumanovo near the border with Kosovo.

The two-day shootout in May 2015 was the worst unrest in Macedonia since an ethnic Albanian insurgency in 2001, which ended with a deal providing greater rights for the minority group.

The shootout suspects, who are ethnic Albanians mostly from Kosovo and Macedonia, face sentences ranging from eight years to life if found guilty.

The violence broke out at a time of political turmoil in Macedonia, with mass rival protests in the capital Skopje after the government of conservative premier Nikola Gruevski -- since ousted -- was accused of mass wire-tapping.

Some ethnic Albanians and political opponents suspected Gruevski's government of having a hand in the unrest to divert attention from the political crisis, which it strongly denied.

The trial opened last year under high security in Skopje. Prosecutors accuse 29 suspects of attacking the police in Kumanovo with weapons stolen a month earlier from a mountainous village police station near the Kosovo border.

The men have denied the charges and said they acted in self-defence.

The other eight suspects are alleged accomplices of the armed group.

After the shootout, several thousand people attended the funeral in Kosovo of eight of the killed gunmen, who also fought in Kosovo's war pitting ethnic Albanian rebels against Serb forces in the late 1990s.

Ethnic Albanians account for about a quarter of Macedonia's two million people.