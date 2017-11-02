World

Trump says New York attacker should be put to death

02 November 2017 - 10:17 By AFP
People gather for a candlelight vigil for victims of the pickup truck attack at Foley Square in New York City, US, November 1, 2017.
People gather for a candlelight vigil for victims of the pickup truck attack at Foley Square in New York City, US, November 1, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

US President Donald Trump called Wednesday for the man charged with carrying out a New York City truck rampage that killed eight people to be put to death.

"NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!" Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the Islamic State jihadist group.

The president had earlier said he would consider sending Saipov to Guantanamo Bay, the US military detention center in Cuba that has been used to indefinitely hold suspected foreign jihadists, a practice that has drawn repeated criticism from rights groups.

Investigators said Wednesday that the man who mowed down cyclists and pedestrians in New York the day before had confessed to acting in the name of IS and said that he "felt good" about the killings.

Prosecutors have filed charges against Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant, who they said began planning the attack a year ago.

The complaint against Saipov listed two counts: provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

It was not immediately clear if he would face further charges.

