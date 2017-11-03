World

Trump's Twitter account deactivated by employee leaving company

03 November 2017 - 08:45 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
Image: Nicholas Kamm / AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump's @realdonaldtrump Twitter account was deactivated by a Twitter Inc employee who was leaving the company on Thursday and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored, the social media company said.

"We have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer-support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review," Twitter said in a tweet.

"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the company said in an earlier tweet.

A Twitter representative declined to comment further.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Trump has made extensive use of messages on Twitter to attack his opponents and promote his policies both during the 2016 presidential campaign and since taking office in January. He has 41.7 million followers on Twitter.

"Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!" he wrote in his first tweet after Thursday's outage.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey's account was briefly suspended as a result of what he said was an internal mistake in a similar incident last November.

READ MORE

Trump says New York attacker should be put to death

US President Donald Trump called Wednesday for the man charged with carrying out a New York City truck rampage that killed eight people to be put to ...
News
23 hours ago

Russia prosecutor Mueller just getting started: analysts

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller's explosive charges against three former aides to President Donald Trump's campaign are merely the starting steps ...
News
2 days ago

US Fed meet to close in shadow of Trump nomination

The Federal Reserve was due Wednesday to make its latest pronouncements on monetary policy but the meeting was overshadowed by President Donald ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State appeals Pistorius's 'shockingly low' sentence South Africa
  2. Heavy hitters could summon Moyane in KPMG probe South Africa
  3. MTN takes on Vodacom for title of Africa's biggest digital bank Business
  4. Trump, dogged at home, heads on longest presidential Asia trip in years World
  5. Trump's Twitter account deactivated by employee leaving company World

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X