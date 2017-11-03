Trump's Twitter account deactivated by employee leaving company

A Twitter representative declined to comment further.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Trump has made extensive use of messages on Twitter to attack his opponents and promote his policies both during the 2016 presidential campaign and since taking office in January. He has 41.7 million followers on Twitter.

"Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!" he wrote in his first tweet after Thursday's outage.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey's account was briefly suspended as a result of what he said was an internal mistake in a similar incident last November.