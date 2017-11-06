Arriving on donkeys, Syrian war wounded seek Israeli help

The wounded Syrians, carried on donkeys through the pitch-black night, could be seen in the beam of a searchlight held by their unlikely saviours -- Israeli soldiers.

They were high in the mountains, nearing the Israeli-occupied zone of the Golan Heights, where they were to receive medical treatment for their wounds even though Israel and Syria are officially at war.

Casualties from Syria's six-year civil war are taken to hospitals inside Israel several nights each week.

At the same time, Israeli soldiers return Syrians, who have received treatment, to the disengagement line that divides the Syrian-controlled part of the Golan from that ruled by Israel.

It is another example of the many contradictions in the morass of the six-year Syrian conflict.

Israel does not take in refugees from the war, but its army says that it has facilitated the treatment of more than 3,100 wounded in Israeli hospitals since 2013.

The army acknowledges they treat any Syrian who needs it, including civilians or even rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

On a recent night, a procession of five patients made its way along Mount Hermon, known as Jabal al-Sheikh in Arabic and the highest point of the Golan Heights, avoiding gunfire between warring groups on the Syrian side.

Donkeys, not ambulances

They arrive with assorted fractures and shrapnel wounds.

"They know that there are specific places which they can reach and where we wait for them," says Tomer Kolar, the Israeli army's chief medical officer for the sector.

"There is no ambulance on the other side. Sometimes they arrive in the back of a truck or by car, but on the Hermon they come with donkeys. When they arrive in the middle of winter, in the snow, they are sometimes in an extremely serious condition."

Nearly two-thirds of wounded Syrians are taken to the Galilee Medical Centre in Nahariya, on Israel's coast near the border with Lebanon.