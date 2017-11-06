Princes not spared in Saudi graft purge

Saudi Arabia has arrested dozens of senior figures including princes, ministers and a top business tycoon, in what authorities hailed on Sunday as a "decisive" anti-corruption sweep as the kingdom's crown prince consolidates power.

Prominent billionaire Al-Waleed bin Talal was among the 11 princes arrested on Saturday, reports said, immediately after a new anti-corruption commission headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was established.

Separately, the head of the Saudi National Guard, once a leading contender for the throne, as well as the navy chief and the economy minister were replaced in a series of high-profile sackings that sent shock waves through the kingdom.

The dramatic purge comes at a time of unprecedented social and economic transformation in ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia, as Prince Mohammed steps up his reform drive for a post-oil era.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported that the princes, four current ministers and dozens of ex-ministers were arrested as the commission launched a probe into old cases such as floods that devastated the Red Sea city of Jeddah in 2009.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency said the commission's goal was to "preserve public money, punish corrupt people and those who exploit their positions".

Shares in Kingdom Holding, 95% of which is owned by Prince Al-Waleed, dived 9.9% as the Saudi stock exchange opened on Sunday after reports of his arrest.

"With this [crackdown], the kingdom heralds a new era and policy of transparency, clarity and accountability," said Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.

"The decisive decisions will preserve the investment environment and boost trust in the rule of law."

The kingdom's top council of clerics also lauded the anti-corruption efforts as "important", essentially giving religious backing to the crackdown.

An aviation source said security forces had grounded private jets at airports, possibly to prevent high-profile figures from leaving the country.

"The breadth and scale of the arrests appears to be unprecedented in modern Saudi history," said Kristian Ulrichsen, a fellow at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University.

"The reported detention of Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, if true, would send shock waves through the domestic and international business community," Ulrichsen said.