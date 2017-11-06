Tough talk from Trump

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stern warning that "no dictator" should underestimate the US as he started an Asian tour dominated by the North Korea nuclear crisis.

Speaking to military personnel at Yokota Air Base west of Tokyo minutes after landing, Trump donned a bomber jacket and said: "No one, no dictator, no regime and no nation should underestimate ... American resolve.

"Every once in a while in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it?" roared Trump.

"We will never yield, never waver and never falter in defence of our people, our freedom and our great American flag."

Trump's marathon trip comes with the North Korea crisis at fever pitch, as US bombers fly sorties over the Korean peninsula and fears mount of another Pyongyang missile test.

According to the Washington Post, Pentagon officials have warned that the only way to locate and secure North Korea's nuclear weapons sites would be via a ground invasion.

North Korea itself welcomed Trump to the region with a rhetorical volley via the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun, warning a "spiritual instable" president against making "reckless remarks".

The president's first stops are Japan and South Korea - frontline US allies in the effort to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programme, and the two countries with most to fear should a full-scale conflict break out.

Speaking to reporters on the plane, he disclosed he would probably be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin during the tour.

The next stop was a golfing date with his "friend" Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan, with whom he enjoys a close personal relationship.

"I want to further cement the bond of the Japan-US alliance, based on our relations of trust and friendship with President Trump," Abe said as Trump arrived.

Trump, for his part, described Japan as a "treasured partner and crucial ally of the US".

After Japan, Trump travels to Seoul, where his relationship with President Moon Jae-In is noticeably cooler.

Trump labelled Moon's dovish approach to North Korea as "appeasement" on Twitter, a comment that did not go down well in Seoul's presidential Blue House.

From Seoul, Trump travels to China to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping who, like Abe, has solidified his grip on power after being handed a second term.

Trump said before his trip that China could have a "big problem" with "warrior nation" Japan if the North Korea issue is not solved.

He then travels to a Pacific Rim summit in Vietnam before heading to a gathering of Southeast Asian leaders.