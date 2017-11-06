Trump vows cooperation on Japanese abducted by N.Korea

US President Donald Trump pledged Monday to work with Japan to bring back Japanese citizens kidnapped by North Korea, saying it would be a "tremendous signal" from Pyongyang if they return.

North Korean agents kidnapped a number of ordinary Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s, in order to train its spies in the Japanese language and culture.

In one of the most emotional moments of his trip to Japan, Trump met the now elderly families of those abducted, who were clutching pictures of their loved ones.

The issue sours already strained Japan-North Korea relations and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe often wears a blue ribbon to remind him of their abduction.

Among those the president met was the ageing mother of Megumi Yokota, who was 13 when kidnapped four decades ago on her way home from school.