Church massacre not a guns situation: Trump

US President Donald Trump said the shooting massacre at a Texas church, in which 26 people died, was not "a guns situation" but more a "mental health" issue.

Sunday's carnage reinvigorated calls for stricter gun control.

Trump agreed that the US was living through "dark times" and described the killing as "an act of evil".

Gunman Devin Kelley, 26, wearing a bulletproof vest, used an assault rifle to fire on the congregation of a small-town Texas church, killing 26 people and wounding 20 more.

"I think that mental health is your problem here," Trump told journalists when asked if gun control could reduce rampant firearms violence plaguing the US.

Speaking in Tokyo while on his Asia tour, the US president dubbed the gunman "deranged".