Church massacre not a guns situation: Trump
Slaughter in a small town: US president opines after 26 are shot dead
US President Donald Trump said the shooting massacre at a Texas church, in which 26 people died, was not "a guns situation" but more a "mental health" issue.
Sunday's carnage reinvigorated calls for stricter gun control.
Trump agreed that the US was living through "dark times" and described the killing as "an act of evil".
Gunman Devin Kelley, 26, wearing a bulletproof vest, used an assault rifle to fire on the congregation of a small-town Texas church, killing 26 people and wounding 20 more.
"I think that mental health is your problem here," Trump told journalists when asked if gun control could reduce rampant firearms violence plaguing the US.
Speaking in Tokyo while on his Asia tour, the US president dubbed the gunman "deranged".
The victims - aged five to 72 - were gunned down at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a rural community of about 400 people 50km southeast of San Antonio. Kelley was later found dead in his vehicle, having been confronted, shot and chased by two residents.
The US Air Force said Kelley had served at a base in New Mexico in 2010 before being court martialled in 2012 on charges of assaulting his wife and child.
He was sentenced to 12 months in confinement and received a "bad conduct" discharge in 2014.
Dressed all in black, Kelley fired outside the church before entering the building and continuing to spray bullets, said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
"As he exited the church, a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect. The suspect dropped his rifle, which was a Ruger AR assault-type rifle, and fled from the church. Two local citizens pursued the suspect," Martin said.
Law enforcement later found Kelley dead in his car, which had crashed on the Wilson-Guadalupe county line. It was not clear if he had killed himself or was shot by his pursuers.
Multiple weapons were found in the car, which was processed by bomb technicians.
"We have multiple, multiple crime scenes. We have the church, outside the church. We have where the suspect's vehicle was located," said Martin.
"We have been following up on the suspect and where he's from."
