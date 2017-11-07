Family dispute suspected in Texas church shooting

A family dispute may have sparked the rampage by a US Air Force veteran who killed 26 people with an assault rifle in a small-town church, the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, officials said Monday.

Ten people remained in critical condition a day after Devin Patrick Kelley, a 26-year-old private security guard, burst into the rural Baptist church during Sunday morning services and sprayed bullets at the congregation.

Investigators were focusing on reports that Kelley had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who regularly attended the church but was not there during the assault.

Victims of the massacre included an unborn baby, an 18-month-old toddler, eight members of a single family, and reportedly the gunman's own grandmother-in-law. Twenty people were wounded.

The Pentagon said it would probe why the Air Force failed to enter a domestic violence conviction into a database that would have prohibited Kelley from purchasing weapons, such as the AR-15 rifle and two handguns he had in his possession.

President Donald Trump, who is traveling in Asia, said the United States was living in "dark times."