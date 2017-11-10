WATCH | The moment surfer breaks his back in scary big wave wipeout
A British surfer has broken his back after he wiped-out while riding a massive wave in Nazare, Portugal.
Andrew Cotton was rescued by a team including local lifeguards. The big wave surfer posted a video of the wipe-out to Instagram, showing the moment he was thrown from his board and slammed back-first into the water at high speed.
What can I say, I got a little excited this morning and ending up having possibly the worst wipeout impact wise of my life. Thank you to all the lifeguards and crew on the beach who helped stabilise me and do a great spinal recovery, I can’t name everyone but you all did your bit to get me safely to the hospital . Obviously huge shout out to the team: @mcnamara_s for the waves, @hugovau for rescue, company and laughs in the hospital and @polvo32 for the calls on the radio and friendship . I have broken my back but I’ve been really lucky, I’m already looking forward and focusing my energy to get fit and back out there on some more big rollers ! 🌊🙌🏽🇵🇹 • Footage comes from Wednesday while @go_dids was filming a documentary about @mcnamara_s's return to big wave surfing, produced by @polikromia
The 36-year-old thanked everyone who helped him in his post, adding, "Everyone was really calm, you guys really saved my back, which unfortunately is broken but definitely could be worse, so thank you."
Cotton was filming a documentary with Hugo Vau prior to the wipe-out.
His wife, Katie Cotton, told the Telegraph there was good prognosis for a rapid recovery.
"He's had an MRI scan and X-rays, he's got a break in his lower back. "We have a really good team of support people, and we all feel like he's got good people and contact with him but we just want to get him home."
