Career unravels as US comic admits to sexual misconduct

An award-winning US comedian on Friday became the latest entertainment industry heavyweight to watch his career unravel over accusations of sexual misconduct, as he was forced to admit to masturbating in front of women.

Father of two Louis C.K. was dumped by Netflix, his publicist, the television networks FX and HBO, and his upcoming movie, which had showcased a relationship between an aging filmmaker and a teenage girl, was scrapped.

An extraordinary statement of guilt from the 50-year-old did nothing to limit the fallout as the entertainment industry grapples with scandals that have already sunk the careers of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey.

"These stories are true," said the writer, actor and stand-up comedian in a statement released to US media a day after America's most prestigious newspaper published accusations from the women saying that he masturbated or asked to masturbate in front of them or on the telephone in separate incidents dating from the late 1990s to 2005.

"At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true," he said.