Cure for the common cold: Inject snake venom

For nearly 30 years, London-based reptile enthusiast and musician Steve Ludwin has been injecting snake venom - a practice that has almost killed him.

It may now help save thousands of lives, as researchers search for a new antidote based on his body's response to the toxic fluids.

"It sounds very crazy what I am doing, but it turns out that it potentially has lots of health benefits," the tattooed 51-year-old said.

Ludwin demonstrated his decades-old habit by firmly holding the head of a green Pope's tree viper - Trimeresurus popeiorum - and extracting a few drops of its venom.

Minutes later he has injected the fluid into his arm using a syringe.

Over the years Ludwin has injected the venom of some of the world's most dangerous snakes, including the black mamba and cobras. He claimed it has strengthened his immune system so much he has not suffered from a cold in 15 years.

But it has not been all positive.

"I have had quite a few accidents," Ludwin said, recalling he once ended up in a London hospital's intensive care unit for three days following an overdose.

"It's a very, very dangerous thing to do. I don't encourage people to do it.

"The sensation of injecting snake venom is not pleasant at all.it's not like a Jim Morrison trip. You don't trip - it's extreme pain," said Ludwin, who wears a snake pendant.