World

Russia says US providing cover for Islamic State in Syria

14 November 2017 - 12:49 By Reuters
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Image: REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

The United States is providing de-facto cover for Islamic State units in Syria and only pretending to fight terrorism in the Middle East, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the US air force had tried to hinder Russian strikes on Islamic State militants around the Syrian town of Albu Kamal.

"These facts are conclusive evidence that the United States, while imitating an uncompromising fight against international terrorism for the global community, in fact provides cover for Islamic State units," the defence ministry said. 

READ MORE

UN report on Syria sarin attack 'unprofessional': Russia

Russia on Thursday dismissed a report by a UN-led panel that blamed the Syrian regime for a sarin gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun ...
News
11 days ago

Turkey troops, Syria jihadists exchange fire on border

Turkish forces exchanged fire Sunday with jihadists from Al-Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate on the border of Idlib province, a monitor and ...
News
1 month ago

Russia-US cooperation on Syria 'not without problems', says Lavrov

There are problems with cooperation between Russia and the United States in Syria, Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ...
News
1 month ago

Syria drops off the radar at UN assembly

Syria's war has taken a new turn with the expected recapture of Raqa from the Islamic State, but world leaders gathered at the United Nations this ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Justice Minister agrees to no time limit for prosecuting sexual assault cases South Africa
  2. Sex‚ lies and murder: double-murder accused appear in court South Africa
  3. ‘I want to get on with my life’‚ says judge as Van Breda trial is delayed South Africa
  4. Alleged killer cuts his way out of jail South Africa
  5. UWC students learn memory techniques as exams approach South Africa

Latest Videos

Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
X