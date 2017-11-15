World

It pays to give Trump the finger

15 November 2017 - 08:20 By AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump. File photo.
Image: Jonathan Ernst

More than $70,000 (R1-million) in donations have poured into a crowdfunding site set up for the cyclist who was fired from her job for making a rude gesture at President Donald Trump's motorcade.

More than 3,000 donations - from $5 to $250 - have rolled in since November 6, when the GoFundMe campaign was set up on behalf of Juli Briskman.

Briskman's raised middle finger was caught by news photographers as Trump's motorcade passed her on October 28 as he left Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia.

The image immediately went viral.

Three days later, the 50-year-old marketing executive was fired by her company, government contractor Akima. 

