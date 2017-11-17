Aboriginal children suffer 'shocking' treatment: probe

Aboriginal children are subjected to "shocking" treatment at youth detention centres in northern Australia, an investigation revealed Friday, after a video of violence against mostly indigenous boys sparked outrage.

The damning report said detained children were subjected to physical abuse, encouraged or paid to perform humiliating acts and denied essentials like food, water and the use of toilets.

It also found that isolation was used inappropriately and punitively, which "caused suffering to very many young people and likely caused them enduring psychological damage".

The government ordered the royal commission, a national inquiry, into youth detention last year after public broadcaster ABC aired footage showing children being tear-gassed and mistreated at the Northern Territory's Don Dale detention centre in 2014 and 2015.

The disturbing scenes included a 17-year-old boy hooded and shackled to a chair, which was likened to the treatment of suspected militants in Guantanamo Bay.