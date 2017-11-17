Bible museum aims to skirt the political weeds

Washington's new Museum of the Bible will take a leap of faith this weekend, opening its massive bronze, Latin-inscribed gates to visitors eager to browse ancient relics and interactive exhibits - as well as to critics sceptical of the institution's "non-sectarian" mission.

The privately funded $500-million museum tells the story of the Bible by blending archaeology with history and a hint of whimsy, offering everything from antiquities and biblical curio to an amusement ride, all intended to "celebrate" the good book.

But since its genesis the museum has raised eyebrows, as much for its location - mere blocks from the US Capitol building - as its creator and major financial backer, billionaire evangelical Christian Steve Green.

Green's Oklahoma City-based arts and crafts retail chain Hobby Lobby burst into the public sphere when it won a 2014 Supreme Court case permitting companies on religious grounds to opt out of contraceptive coverage mandated by an Obama-era health care law.

And just months ago the company came under fire for illegally importing more than 5500 artifacts, including ancient clay cuneiform tablets that had been smuggled out of Iraq. Attributing the purchase to naiveté, Hobby Lobby agreed to forfeit the pieces and pay a $3-million settlement.