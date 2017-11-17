Cards Against Humanity buys land to stump Trump's border wall

An irreverent card game company is playing its hand to help stop construction of a controversial wall along the US-Mexico border.

Cards Against Humanity, maker of a popular party game, said on Wednesday it has purchased land along the border that it hopes to use to challenge US government building efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged frequently during his campaign to build the wall to fight illegal immigration and crime in the United States.

It is estimated the series of fences and walls would cost as much as $21.6 billion. Trump has claimed he will make Mexico pay for it.

Trump is afraid of Mexicans, the Chicago-based game company said on a website promoting its stunt.

“He is so afraid that he wants to build a $20 billion wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing,” it said.

The company said it hired a law firm that specializes in eminent domain, the system that allows the government to take private property, “to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.” Consumers can join in by paying $15 to the company, which did not specify the size or location of its plot.

The company’s risque, often politically incorrect game is ranked the best-selling game on Amazon.com.-Reuters