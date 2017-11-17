World

Mugabe makes first public appearance since military takeover

17 November 2017 - 12:03 By AFP and Reuters
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 17, 2017.
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 17, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

President Robert Mugabe attended a university graduation ceremony on Friday, making his first public appearance since military generals took control of Zimbabwe earlier this week.

Wearing a blue and yellow academic gown and mortar board hat, the 93-year-old sat in a large wooden chair at the front of the hall. He was greeted by ululations from the crowd as he declared the ceremony open.

The generals took over late on Tuesday after vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa was sacked and Mugabe’s wife Grace emerged in prime position to succeed her increasingly frail husband.

Zimbabwe was left stunned by the military intervention sparked by the bitter succession battle between Grace and Mnangagwa, 75.

Analysts say the military leadership was strongly opposed to Grace’s rise, while Mnangagwa has close ties to the defence establishment.

President Robert Mugabe poses with General Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 16, 2017.
President Robert Mugabe poses with General Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 16, 2017.
Image: ZIMPAPERS/Joseph Nyadzayo/Handout via REUTERS

Mugabe and the army chiefs held talks on Friday as the takeover appeared to signal his imminent exit from office after 37 years in power since Zimbabwe won independence from Britain in 1980.

Mnangagwa, who is a leading candidate to succeed Mugabe, flew back to Harare on Thursday after fleeing the country when he was sacked last week.

Mugabe, who at 93 has appeared increasingly frail in public, is insisting he remains Zimbabwe's only legitimate ruler and is refusing to quit. But pressure was mounting on the former guerrilla to accept offers of a graceful exit, political sources said.

The army's takeover signaled the collapse in less than 36 hours of the security, intelligence and patronage networks that sustained Mugabe through almost four decades in power and built him into the "Grand Old Man" of African politics.

Once a regional breadbasket, Zimbabwe saw its economy collapse after the seizure of white-owned farms in the early 2000s, followed by runaway money-printing that catapulted inflation to 500 billion percent in 2008. 

READ MORE

Eyewitness account of 'coup' in Zimbabwe

For the average Zimbabwean grinding out a living in our difficult economy‚ Wednesday was not an ordinary day.
News
4 hours ago

'There’s no going back,' Zanu-PF tells Mugabe as party move to fire him

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's fate hung in the balance as it emerged that leaders of his ruling Zanu-PF party are meeting on Friday to draft a ...
News
5 hours ago

After 'coup', will Zimbabwe see democracy or dictatorship?

For decades, Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe in a ruthless, even reckless manner. Over nearly 40 years, he turned the “jewel of Africa” into an economic ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Mnangagwa and the military may mean more bad news for Zimbabwe

The military has taken control of the national broadcaster, troops are in the streets and the president is being held in a secure environment. All ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Grace Mugabe: the office worker who wanted to rule Zimbabwe Africa
  2. Calls mount for action on 'killer robots' after UN talks Sci-Tech
  3. ANCYL praises decision to keep Walus in jail South Africa
  4. SAA resumes bookings for flights to Zim Africa
  5. Jayde's sister asks for harshest sentence possible South Africa

Latest Videos

4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
X