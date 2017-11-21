World

Putin says he will talk to Trump following Assad meeting

21 November 2017 - 09:01 By Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
Image: Mikhail KLIMENTIEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will talk to US counterpart Donald Trump on the telephone on Tuesday after an unannounced meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Sochi.

"On the basis of our meeting today, I will hold consultations with the leaders of the countries that I already spoke about.

There is already a planned talk with the Emir of Qatar today and tomorrow (another one) with the president of the United States Donald Trump," Putin told Assad on Monday.

A transcript of the conversation was published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

