Trump declares North Korea state sponsor of terror

"We still hope for diplomacy," he said, adding that punitive measures were already having a significant impact on Pyongyang's economy.

There was no immediate reaction from North Korea, but an editorial in the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun ahead of the announcement described Trump as a "mentally deranged money-grabber" who was leading the US down an "irretrievable road to hell."

The White House has said it will not tolerate the North's testing or deployment of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to US cities.

Experts believe Pyongyang is within months of such a threshold, having carried out six nuclear tests since 2006 and test-fired several types of missiles, including multi-stage rockets.

Japan said it "welcomes and supports" Trump's announcement. But there was a more restrained response from South Korea.

Seoul's foreign ministry said the US measure was "part of the international community's common efforts to bring North Korea to the path of denuclearisation through strong sanctions and pressure".

Some analysts warned of a possible backlash.

"North Korea will consider it as a thing next to a declaration of war," Professor Yang Moo-Jin of the University for North Korean Studies in Seoul told AFP.

"There is a possibility that it may retaliate by test-launching an ICBM in the near future."

'Maximum pressure'

Both Trump and Kim have previously raised fears of open conflict erupting over the North's banned nuclear missile program, as they exchanged insults and threats of a devastating military response.

But US officials say their main hope is that Pyongyang will back down, in the face of what Tillerson described as an inexorable increase in economic and diplomatic pressure -- supported by China.