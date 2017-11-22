Putin to hold Syria peace talks with Erdogan, Rouhani

During the phone call with Trump the Kremlin said Putin informed Trump of "the main results" of his meeting with Assad, and stressed the "need to keep Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity intact."

A political settlement in Syria should be based on principles to be worked out during an all-inclusive "internal negotiating process".

The White House called for the need to ensure "the stability of a unified Syria," a statement said.

The aim is "to peacefully resolve the Syrian civil war, end the humanitarian crisis, allow displaced Syrians to return home and ensure the stability of a unified Syria free of malign intervention and terrorist safe havens," it added.

But there was no mention of Assad's future.

The Syrian president's fate remains a huge stumbling block, preventing global players from reaching a peace settlement over the six-year war.

In his talks with the Saudi king, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Putin touted Moscow's recent initiative to bring Assad's regime and its opponents together for a "congress".

Different factions of the Syrian opposition will meet from Wednesday in Riyadh in talks hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The aim of the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee is to reach consensus on a strategy for UN-backed talks in Geneva, which will focus on a new constitution for Syria and fresh elections.

'You won in Syria'

Earlier Tuesday, Putin told visiting Czech President Milos Zeman that Assad's troops controlled more than 98 percent of territory.

"You won in Syria," Zeman told Putin.

Analysts say that Russia's decision to intervene militarily in Syria in 2015 appears to have saved Assad's regime but a peace settlement seems ever more elusive.

Billed as a "working visit", the meeting between Putin and Assad in Sochi was their first meeting in two years, after the Syrian leader travelled to Moscow in 2015 to thank Putin for his decision to intervene in Syria.

"As for our joint work in the fight against terrorism in Syria, this military operation is coming to an end," Putin said in comments released Tuesday.

'Syria has been saved'

"Thanks to the Russian army, Syria has been saved as a state. Much has been done to stabilise the situation in Syria," Putin said.

Assad said he wanted to advance negotiations.

"We don't want to look back and we are ready for dialogue with all those who want to come up with a political settlement," Assad said in translated comments.

Russia's army chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, was quoted by national news agencies as saying that "despite the fact that there remains a raft of unresolved problems" the military stage "is coming to its logical conclusion".

Wednesday's trilateral summit will take place ahead of parallel UN-led talks in Geneva set for November 28.