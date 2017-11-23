Bosnia's butcher behind bars

"For having committed these crimes, the chamber sentences Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment," presiding judge Alphons Orie said, adding the crimes were "among the most heinous known to humankind".

After rumours he would not attend the hearing, the former general, who once cut a swathe of fear across Bosnia, gave a thumbs-up as he entered the courtroom in The Hague.

In extraordinary scenes, he was ordered to be dragged from the court after the judges refused to adjourn.

"The circumstances were brutal. Those who tried to defend their homes were met with ruthless force. Mass executions occurred and some victims succumbed after being beaten," Orie said, outlining the case.

"Many of the perpetrators who captured Bosnian Muslims showed little or no respect for human life or dignity."

Yesterday's verdict has been long awaited by tens of thousands of victims across the bitterly divided region, and dozens gathered early in The Hague, many clutching photos of loved ones who died or are among the 7,000 still missing.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina: No impunity for war criminals!" read one banner, while another had a picture of Mladic with a human skull saying: "Guilty of all!"

Prosecutors said Mladic and his political counterpart Radovan Karadzic sought through ethnic cleansing to "permanently remove" Bosnian Muslims and Croats from areas claimed by Bosnian Serbs.

Caught after 16 years on the run, Mladic was found guilty of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, where troops under his command slaughtered almost 8,000 Muslims.

Mladic was also found guilty of taking hostage more than 200 Nato military personnel and keeping them as human shields to prevent air strikes.