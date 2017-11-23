Brexit takes toll on UK economy

But he also said the war chest he wants to keep in reserve to help the economy would almost halve in size because of the weak outlook for the economy.

Hammond said Britain's budget forecasters now expected gross domestic product would grow by 1.5% in 2017, compared with a forecast of 2.0% made in March, reflecting a slowdown this year as last year's Brexit vote weighed on the economy.

The Office for Budget Responsibility saw growth in 2018 at 1.4%, lower than its previous forecast of 1.6%, Hammond told parliament.

The revisions for later years were more acute - GDP growth forecasts in 2019 and 2020 stood at 1.3% in both years compared with 1.7% and 1.9% respectively seen in March.

The OBR had been expected to take a gloomier view on the economy after it said in October that it would lower its projections for productivity growth in the years ahead.

By 2021 and 2022, growth was seen picking up only slightly to 1.5% and 1.6% respectively.

Legislators had called on Hammond to produce a bold budget to turn around the fortunes of Prime Minister Theresa May, who lost her parliamentary majority in a failed election gamble in June, is struggling to make headway in Brexit negotiations with the EU and recently lost two ministers from her cabinet.

As well as lower tax revenues, slower growth will add to the challenge of turning Britain's budget deficit into a surplus by the mid-2020s. Hammond said the OBR now expected Britain would borrow more in the coming years.

Britain is expected to run a budget deficit of 1.3% of GDP by the 2021-2022 financial year, almost double the previous estimate of 0.7%. Before last year's Brexit vote, Britain had been aiming to post a budget surplus by the end of this decade.