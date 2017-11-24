World

UK police responding to security alert at Oxford Circus

24 November 2017 - 19:34 By afp
Police set up a cordon outside Oxford Circus underground station as they respond to an incident in central London on November 24, 2017.
Image: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

London police responded Friday to reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and at the Oxford Circus Underground station "as if the incident is terrorist related", advising the public to clear the busy shopping street.

"Police were called at 4:38 pm (18:38 SA time)... to a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from British Transport Police," the statement said.

"If you are on Oxford Street go into a building and stay inside until further direction," it said.

London is on high alert following a string of terror attacks in Britain this year.

British Transport Police said the Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations had been evacuated and were shut, saying they were investigating a "customer incident".

An eyewitness told AFP she saw people running from the Oxford Circus station, which is particularly busy because of stores offering Black Friday discounts.

