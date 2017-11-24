World

US Navy halts search for three sailors lost in Philippine Sea air crash

24 November 2017 - 09:09 By Reuters
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
Image: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

A US Navy said it has called off a search for three sailors missing since a transport plane crashed in the Philippines Sea south of Japan on Wednesday enroute to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

"During the course of two days, eight US Navy and Japan Maritime Defence Force ships, three helicopter squadrons and maritime patrol aircraft covered nearly 1,000 square nautical miles," the US Seventh Fleet said in a press release.

Eight other people on a C-2 Greyhound were rescued shortly after the aircraft crashed and transferred to the Reagan.

The latest Navy accident in the Asia Pacific comes after two deadly incidents in the region involving US warships that have raised questions about training and the pace of Navy operations in the region, prompting a Congressional hearing and the removal of a number of some senior officers.

The propeller powered C-2 on Wednesday was conducting a routine flight carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan to the carrier.

The mainstay transport aircraft for the US carrier fleet has been in operation for more than five decades and is due to be replaced by a long-range version of the tilt-rotor Osprey aircraft.

The US Navy said it is investigating the cause of the crash. Japanese Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera told reporters on Wednesday that the US Navy informed him that the crash may have been a result of engine trouble. 

READ MORE

Eight rescued after US Navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea

Eight people have been rescued after a US military aircraft with 11 people aboard crashed into the Philippine Sea en route to an aircraft carrier, ...
News
1 day ago

US Navy aircraft with 11 aboard crashes in Philippine Sea: military

A military aircraft with 11 people aboard has crashed into the Philippine Sea while en route to an aircraft carrier, the US said Wednesday, the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Irish government on verge of collapse in spat over deputy PM World
  2. Zimbabwean’s endless temporary permit renewal nightmare Africa
  3. Beijing police probe nursery over abuse allegations World
  4. WATCH | Customers wrestle for Black Friday specials South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X