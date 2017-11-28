World

WATCH | Meghan Markle says scrutiny of her ethnicity is 'disheartening'

28 November 2017 - 12:42 By Timeslive

Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday.

Harry, 33, currently fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle, 36, best known for her role in the US TV legal drama "Suits", became engaged earlier this month, the statement issued by Clarence House said.

She has spoken out about how scrutiny of her ethnicity is disheartening and such a shame because it discriminatory.

Markle also said "I'm proud of who I'm and where I come from".

