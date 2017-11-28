World

WATCH | Residents flee as Bali volcano erupts

28 November 2017 - 12:14 By Reuters

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said 40,000 people had been evacuated from near Bali's erupting Mount Agung volcano, but tens of thousands still needed to move with an imminent large eruption warning issued on Monday.

"We really ask people in the danger zone to evacuate immediately because there's a potential for a bigger eruption," said Sutopo, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

Indonesia on Tuesday extended the closure of the airport on Bali as ash from a volcano swept the island, stranding thousands of tourists as authorities tried to persuade villagers to leave their homes near the erupting mountain.

Ten alternative airports have been prepared for airlines to divert inbound flights, including in neighbouring provinces, the airport operator said, adding it was helping people make alternative bookings and providing food and entertainment for stranded travellers.

The airport on Lombok island, to the east of Bali, had been reopened, authorities said, as wind blew ash westward, toward the southern coast of Java island.

