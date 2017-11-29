Chinese teacher used needles to 'discipline' children: police

A Beijing kindergarten teacher used sewing needles to punish children for not sleeping, police said, but other abuse claims have been rejected by an investigation into a scandal that sparked national outrage.

Authorities opened the probe into RYB Education New World kindergarten last week after parents said toddlers were given mysterious pills and had apparent needle marks.

The 22-year-old female teacher from Hebei province surnamed Liu "was detained as soon as suspicions of abuse arose", the public security bureau of Beijing's Chaoyang district said late Tuesday on its official social media account.

The statement did not give further information on the use of needles, such as details of children's injuries or their age.

Classroom surveillance footage was "damaged" because a staff member often turned off the building's electricity after school, according to the statement.

"Following review of 113 hours of restored surveillance footage, we have not found evidence of other child abuse," police said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.