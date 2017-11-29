ICTY suspends Bosnian Croat appeal after he 'takes poison'

In a stunning drama at a UN war crimes court Wednesday, a former Bosnian Croat military leader appeared to drink poison seconds after judges upheld his 20-year sentence.

At his appeal judgement at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Slobodan Praljak, 72, shouted out angrily "Praljak is not a criminal" then drank from a small brown bottle.

The hearing was quickly suspended as his lawyer shouted out "my client says he has taken poison."