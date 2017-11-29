World

ICTY suspends Bosnian Croat appeal after he 'takes poison'

29 November 2017 - 13:25 By AFP
Bosnian Muslim Union veterans watch a television broadcast of the appeal trial in the Hague, Netherlands, for six Bosnian Croat senior wartime officials accused of war crimes against Muslims in Bosnia's 1992-1995 war, in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina November 29, 2017.
Bosnian Muslim Union veterans watch a television broadcast of the appeal trial in the Hague, Netherlands, for six Bosnian Croat senior wartime officials accused of war crimes against Muslims in Bosnia's 1992-1995 war, in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina November 29, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

In a stunning drama at a UN war crimes court Wednesday, a former Bosnian Croat military leader appeared to drink poison seconds after judges upheld his 20-year sentence.

At his appeal judgement at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Slobodan Praljak, 72, shouted out angrily "Praljak is not a criminal" then drank from a small brown bottle.

The hearing was quickly suspended as his lawyer shouted out "my client says he has taken poison."

Most read

  1. Dispute about originator of Bill that grants ‘paternal’ leave South Africa
  2. Academics push for Gandhi-created settlement to be given Heritage Site status South Africa
  3. Internship placement delay causing headache for medical graduates South Africa
  4. Lawyer: litigation against Molefe's reinstallment, 'low on facts' South Africa
  5. Chinese ambassador briefs SA on Communist Party’s national congress South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X