World

At least 800 civilians killed by coalition strikes in Iraq, Syria

30 November 2017 - 14:17 By Reuters
A man holds bread as he walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria. File photo
A man holds bread as he walks along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

At least 800 civilians have been killed in strikes in Iraq and Syria by the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State since the campaign began in 2014, according to a report released by the coalition on Thursday.

The estimate in the monthly report, which said coalition strikes had unintentionally killed at least 801 civilians between August 2014 and October 2017, was far lower than figures provided by monitoring groups.

The monitoring group Airwars says a total of at least 5,961 civilians have been killed by coalition air strikes.

"We continue to hold ourselves accountable for actions that may have caused unintentional injury or death to civilians," the coalition said in its report.

Since the start of the campaign against Islamic State militants, the coalition has carried out more than 28,000 strikes and has received 1,790 reports of potential civilian casualties, the report said.

It was still assessing 695 reports of civilian casualties from strikes it carried out in Iraq and in Syria.

The coalition, battling to defeat Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, says it goes to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties.

READ MORE

Assad negotiators expected at Syria peace talks

Syrian government negotiators are expected to arrive in Switzerland on Wednesday for UN-backed talks aimed at ending the civil war, adamant that they ...
News
1 day ago

PNG police return to evict asylum-seekers from Australian-run camp

Papua New Guinean police returned to a shuttered Australian-run detention complex early on Friday, marking the second day of a major operation to ...
News
6 days ago

US military opens new, but risky front in Afghan air war

As the US military opens a new front in its air war in Afghanistan, targeting the Taliban's poppy-processing factories and dropping thousands more ...
News
8 days ago

Putin to hold Syria peace talks with Erdogan, Rouhani

Vladimir Putin will meet with the presidents of Turkey and Iran Wednesday for a key summit aimed at re-booting the peace process in Syria, a day ...
News
8 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Nigeria's flourishing 'miracle cure' business for HIV/AIDS Health & Sex
  2. Campaign to contain killer superbug needs to kick it up a notch: experts South Africa
  3. At least 800 civilians killed by coalition strikes in Iraq, Syria World
  4. Russian PM says US-Russia ties at low ebb but Trump 'friendly' World
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X