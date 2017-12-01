Ex-Trump adviser Flynn charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe

Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI, according to court documents released on Friday, in an escalation of an investigation into alleged ties to Russia that has cast a cloud over President Donald Trump's administration.

The Office of the Special Counsel said Flynn was charged with making false statements about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

The office, which is investigating accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential collusion by Trump's campaign, said a plea hearing for Flynn had been set for Friday.

Flynn, a retired Army general, was expected to plead guilty. He arrived at a court in downtown Washington on Friday morning. Lawyers for Flynn could not be immediately reached for comment.