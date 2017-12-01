World

Ten dead in northern China apartment fire

01 December 2017 - 09:12 By AFP
Damage to a skyscraper can be seen after a fire broke out around 4 am on the 38th floor of a serviced apartment, in Tianjin, China December 1, 2017.
Damage to a skyscraper can be seen after a fire broke out around 4 am on the 38th floor of a serviced apartment, in Tianjin, China December 1, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Ten people were killed in a fire that broke out in a residential building in northern China Friday morning, local authorities said.

Flames tore through the 38th floor of the apartment building in Tianjin, leaving 10 people dead and five people hospitalised with minor injuries, according to a social media account run by the city government.

An unknown number of "responsible personnel" are in custody while the cause of the fire is being investigated, the statement said.

A "rigorous probe" will be conducted to find "hidden dangers" that could cause future fires, it added.

An area of about 300 square metres was damaged, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local fire department.

The incident follows a fire that killed 19 in a low-income housing block in neighbouring Beijing, prompting mass evictions and demolitions around the capital under the premise that unsafe structures must be demolished.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Ten dead in northern China apartment fire World
  2. Taliban gunmen storm Peshawar Agriculture Training Institute World
  3. Trump's war on CNN takes on new significance in merger debate World
  4. World Aids Day: Antiretroviral drug sets you free South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X