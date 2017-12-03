Six dead as suicide blast hits Afghan political rally

At least six people were killed when a suicide bomber drove a motorcycle into a crowd at a political rally in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, police said.

The crowd had gathered in a sports stadium for a demonstration in support for President Ashraf Ghani, said Nangarhar province's police spokesman Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal.

"Six people including a woman and a child have been killed and 13 more injured, all of them civilians," he told AFP by phone.

The toll was confirmed by the provincial governor's spokesman as well as a local health director, who said some of the wounded were in a serious condition.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Nangarhar province is considered a hotbed for the Islamic State (IS) group, which emerged in Afghanistan in late 2015.