Austria's top court allows same-sex marriage
05 December 2017 - 12:01
Austria's top court said Tuesday that it has ruled that same-sex couples can marry, bringing the Alpine country into line with more than a dozen other European nations.
"The Constitutional Court nullified with a decision on December 4, 2017 the legal regulation that until now prevented such couples from marrying," a statement from the court said.
