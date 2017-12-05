World

Austria's top court allows same-sex marriage

05 December 2017 - 12:01 By afp.com
Image: Gallo Images/ ISTock

Austria's top court said Tuesday that it has ruled that same-sex couples can marry, bringing the Alpine country into line with more than a dozen other European nations.

"The Constitutional Court nullified with a decision on December 4, 2017 the legal regulation that until now prevented such couples from marrying," a statement from the court said.

