Hunger gnaws at Rohingya children in Bangladesh's refugee camps

In the sweltering heat of Bangladesh's dusty Balukhali refugee camp, seven-month-old Mahmoud Rohan is burning up.

"I am worried about him," said his mother, 25-year-old Roshida Begum, in the waiting room of a malnutrition screening centre.

"He got a fever last night but I couldn't reach help. I was told to come here."

Along with an estimated 625,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled Myanmar for camps in Bangladesh since late August, Begum is struggling to feed herself and her baby.

The exodus began when coordinated Rohingya insurgent attacks sparked a ferocious military response, with the fleeing people accusing security forces of arson, killings and rape.

The top U.N. human rights official said on Tuesday that Myanmar's security forces may be guilty of genocide against the Rohingya.

Myanmar has rejected accusations of ethnic cleansing and has labeled Rohingya militants as terrorists.