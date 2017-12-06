London mayor: Britain must apologise for colonial-era massacre

London's first Asian-origin mayor Sadiq Khan said the British government should apologise for a colonial-era massacre in India as he visited the site on Wednesday.

The 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which British troops opened fire on thousands of unarmed protesters in the city of Amritsar, remains an enduring scar of British colonial rule over the subcontinent.

The then British prime minister David Cameron described it as deeply shameful when he visited the memorial in the northern state of Punjab during a 2013 trip to India, but stopped short of an apology.

Writing in the visitors' book, Khan said it had been "incredibly moving" to see the site of the massacre, calling it a tragedy that should never be forgotten.

"It is time for the British government to finally apologise," he wrote. "Our thoughts are with all those who died."