Putin will seek new term as Russia president

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he would seek a new six-year term in March elections, a move that would make him the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin.

Putin, who has run Russia both as president and prime minister for the past 18 years, is expected to sail to victory, with only token opponents competing against him.

"I will offer my candidacy for the post of president of the Russian Federation," he said during a visit to the GAZ car factory in Nizhny Novgorod, 400 kilometres east of Moscow.

He made the widely-expected announcement surrounded by cheering workers, who had prodded him to say whether he would seek a fourth presidential term in a carefully-choreographed ceremony.

"There is perhaps no better place and better excuse to announce this," Putin said. "Russia will go only forward. And no-one will ever stop her."

Predictably, Russian politicians praised the announcement.

But top Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who has declared a Kremlin bid despite not being allowed to run due to a suspended sentence for fraud, called the president a "swindler."

"I suggest we don't agree," Navalny, a 41-year-old Western-educated lawyer, said on Twitter, referring to Putin's plans.