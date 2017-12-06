World

Time names sexual abuse 'Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

TIME Magazine announces "The Silence Breakers" as the person of the year for 2017.
Time magazine named Wednesday "The Silence Breakers" who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.

"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

