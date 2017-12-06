Time names sexual abuse 'Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year
06 December 2017 - 15:21
Time magazine named Wednesday "The Silence Breakers" who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.
"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.
President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
