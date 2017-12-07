Trump Jerusalem move sparks call for new Palestinian uprising

US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital sparked a Palestinian general strike and a call for a new intifada on Thursday as fears grew of fresh bloodshed in the region.

The Israeli military deployed hundreds of more troops to the occupied West Bank amid uncertainty over the fallout from Trump's decision.

A mass demonstration was being planned for the West Bank city of Ramallah later. Several thousand marched in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, burning US and Israeli flags while chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

Trump's announcement prompted an almost universal diplomatic backlash that continued on Thursday, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warning it would put the region in a "ring of fire".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however lavished praised on Trump, saying his name would now be associated with Jerusalem's long history and urging other countries to follow his lead.