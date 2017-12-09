US policeman acquitted of killing unarmed man who begged for his life

Officials in the southwestern US state of Arizona released a graphic video Friday showing an unarmed man sobbing and begging for his life moments before he was fatally shot by a police officer who was acquitted of murder.

It was the latest in a spate of killings that have prompted criminal charges against law enforcement officials.

Philip Brailsford, who shot and killed Daniel Shaver in the hallway of a hotel in January 2016, was acquitted of second-degree murder as well as reckless manslaughter by a jury on Thursday, according to USA Today.

Bodycam footage made public following the verdict showed Shaver, a married 26-year-old father of two, on his knees complying with the officers' instructions over the course of several minutes and saying "Please don't shoot me" and "Please don't shoot."

Shaver, who was inebriated, then appeared to reach to his back, possibly to pull up his shorts, before Brailsford fired five bullets at him with his AR-15 assault rifle.

Unlike several other high-profile cases in which African Americans were killed by police, both the police officer and Shaver were white.

WARNING: EXPLICIT FOOTAGE OF THE FATAL SHOOTING