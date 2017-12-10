Netanyahu criticises European 'hypocrisy' ahead of EU talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised "hypocrisy" in Europe over condemnation of US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, saying rockets from Gaza should also be criticised.

The Israeli leader made the comments late Saturday as he left for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and a rare meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"While I respect Europe, I am not prepared to accept a double standard from it," said Netanyahu, who has also faced heavy criticism from European leaders over Israeli settlement building.

"I hear voices from there condemning President Trump's historic statement, but I have not heard condemnations of the rockets fired at Israel or the terrible incitement against it.

"I am not prepared to accept this hypocrisy," he said.