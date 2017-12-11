Sexual assault case filed against passenger for allegedly molesting actress

Police have registered a case against a man identified as Vikas Sachdeva, under Section 354 -- for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty -- and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a Mumbai police control room official said.

“We are investigating fully and will support Zaira in every way required,” said Vistara chief strategy and commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of thing.”

Neither Sachdeva or his lawyers could be reached for comment.

Local media reported his wife, Divya Sachdeva, saying her husband was innocent and that he was returning from a funeral and had been asleep on the flight. She accused Wasim of having made the allegations for publicity.

A spokeswoman for the airline said it had provided details to the police and aviation authorities and its senior management had flown to Mumbai to assist Wasim in the investigation. “We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience Ms. Zaira Wasim had onboard our flight last night.”

India’s National Commission for Women, a government-appointed body fighting for women's rights, has asked the airline to explain why the crew did not step in to help the actress, according to local media reports.

“This is not done at all,” Wasim, who hails from the northern Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir, was seen saying in the video while wiping off tears. “This is not…this is not how people should be made to feel.”

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted she was “appalled” by the incident and hoped authorities would take swift action.