New target in search for missing Argentine sub

Workers used sonar equipment Monday to get the facts on objects found 26 days after an Argentine sub went missing with 44 crew members aboard.

President Mauricio Macri and the navy consider the crew to have been tragically lost.

But family members desperate for closure have been pushing for the search to continue until the vessel is located and questions about its fate are answered, despite a series of false hopes.

"A new object has been found at 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) with sonar search equipment in the South Atlantic. And it is being looked at to determine if it could be the Argentine sub," along with a second object at about 700 meters, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters.

They were spotted by the US vessel Atlantis.