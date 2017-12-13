New York bombing heightens fears of holiday attacks

A week later, a jihadist militant shot dead 39 people at a New Year's Eve party at an Istanbul nightclub.

In November 2016, French police broke up an Islamic extremist ring that was weighing an attack on a Christmas market as well as Paris Disneyland in the weeks before December 25 holiday.

This year, such markets around the continent have a heavier police presence and more concrete blocks to prevent possible vehicle attacks.

The US State Department has issued an alert for travelers to Europe during the holiday season, reminding them of both the Berlin and Istanbul attacks.

"US citizens should exercise caution at holiday festivals and events," the State Department warned.

"Extremists continue to focus on tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls and local government facilities as viable targets."

US authorities have also put out a general domestic warning over possible season-based attacks, according to Christopher Krebs, a senior Department of Homeland Security official.

"We're focused on general awareness with the general public, like 'see something, say something,'" he said.

Extremists urge Christmas attacks

Analysts say there have not been any public directives from any of the authoritative media channels of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda or related groups.

But for weeks, supporters have disseminated propaganda encouraging holiday-period attacks.

SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist websites, has shown posters made to encourage Christmas attacks. In one, a Santa stands next to a box of explosives looking over New York's Times Square, with the text: "We meet at Christmas in New York... soon."

Another depicts a European city with a warning in three languages: "Soon on your holidays."

Such propaganda underscores the move of Islamic State to an online "virtual caliphate" after the successful campaign to break up its territory in Syria and Iraq over the past year.

Rather than plot attacks from a central command, the group now seeks to guide lone attackers online.