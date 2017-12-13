Trump congratulates Democrat Jones on 'hard fought' Alabama win

World

President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated the Democrat Doug Jones on his victory in Alabama's Senate race, an upset result seen as a bitter blow to the Republican leader.

"Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory," tweeted the US president, who had strongly backed Jones' scandal-hit opponent Roy Moore despite allegations of sexual misconduct by the Republican former judge.

"A win is a win," Trump added. "The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!" 

